NASA Artemis 2 marks 1st human lunar flight since 1972

Orion Integrity splashdown set April 10

The crew, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, set new records by flying farther from Earth than anyone since Apollo 13.

Koch became the first woman, and Glover the first Black man, to see the Moon's far side up close.

Now their Orion spacecraft Integrity is heading home, with splashdown set for April 10 off San Diego.