NASA Artemis 2 marks 1st human lunar flight since 1972
Technology
NASA's Artemis 2 astronauts just captured a stunning shot of Earth peeking over the Moon, taken on April 6.
It's a big deal: not only is the photo gorgeous, but this marks NASA's first human trip to lunar space since 1972.
Orion Integrity splashdown set April 10
The crew, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, set new records by flying farther from Earth than anyone since Apollo 13.
Koch became the first woman, and Glover the first Black man, to see the Moon's far side up close.
Now their Orion spacecraft Integrity is heading home, with splashdown set for April 10 off San Diego.