NASA Artemis faces 40-minute blackout as Orion slips behind Moon
NASA's Artemis mission is about to hit a rare moment: astronauts will lose all contact with Earth for 40 minutes as their spacecraft slips behind the moon.
No radio or laser signals, just silence between the crew and Houston.
Pilot Victor Glover calls it a chance for everyone on Earth to pause and reflect, much like Apollo 11's Michael Collins did back in 1969.
Cornwall tracks Orion, ESA plans satellites
This blackout really shows why steady communication matters in space. Ground teams in Cornwall keep tabs on the Orion capsule and are relieved when contact comes back.
To avoid these blackouts in future missions, agencies like ESA are planning satellites around the moon for nonstop coverage.
Meanwhile, during their quiet window, the Artemis crew will make good use of their time, observing the Moon and snapping photos to share once they're back online.