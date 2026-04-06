NASA Artemis faces 40-minute blackout as Orion slips behind Moon

Cornwall tracks Orion, ESA plans satellites

This blackout really shows why steady communication matters in space. Ground teams in Cornwall keep tabs on the Orion capsule and are relieved when contact comes back.

To avoid these blackouts in future missions, agencies like ESA are planning satellites around the moon for nonstop coverage.

Meanwhile, during their quiet window, the Artemis crew will make good use of their time, observing the Moon and snapping photos to share once they're back online.