NASA Artemis II created ionospheric holes and US GPS glitches
When NASA launched Artemis II in April 2026, it didn't just make history: it also shook up Earth's atmosphere.
Researchers found that the rocket created two huge holes in the ionosphere, which led to GPS glitches all over the US.
Basically, if your maps or navigation seemed off that day, this mission might be why.
Study calls for rocket impact research
These disruptions were way stronger than what we've seen from other rocket launches and could have serious implications for things like self-driving cars.
The study says we need to pay more attention to how powerful rockets affect our tech, especially as space missions get bigger and bolder.
As Artemis II marks a new era of human lunar exploration, understanding these side effects is key for keeping our systems reliable down here on Earth.