NASA Artemis II crew adopts 10 day shelf-stable rehydratable menu

Artemis II swaps bread for tortillas

Forget boring rations: astronauts will dig into dishes like mango salad, barbecued beef brisket, and mac and cheese.

Tortillas replace bread to keep crumbs from floating around in zero gravity.

Since there are no resupply missions, every meal and snack is carefully planned before launch to make sure everyone gets what they need, both for nutrition and Orion's mass and volume limits.