NASA Artemis II crew adopts 10 day shelf-stable rehydratable menu
Technology
NASA's Artemis II crew is heading to the moon for 10 days, and their menu is getting a serious glow-up.
With no fridge on board Orion, all meals are shelf-stable or rehydratable: think ready-to-eat packs that stay safe and tasty the whole trip.
Artemis II swaps bread for tortillas
Forget boring rations: astronauts will dig into dishes like mango salad, barbecued beef brisket, and mac and cheese.
Tortillas replace bread to keep crumbs from floating around in zero gravity.
Since there are no resupply missions, every meal and snack is carefully planned before launch to make sure everyone gets what they need, both for nutrition and Orion's mass and volume limits.