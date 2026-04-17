NASA Artemis II crew praises global support after record mission

Artemis II crew shares hope, teamwork

The team's Orion spacecraft, Integrity, set a new distance record, even with small hiccups like a stubborn toilet.

Hansen shared how seeing Earth from space gave him hope for our future.

Koch described powerful moments during the mission, Wiseman talked about watching a solar eclipse, while Glover summed it up: "We... as countries and as humans did this," showing just how much teamwork mattered.