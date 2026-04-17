NASA Artemis II crew praises global support after record mission
Technology
NASA's Artemis II crew, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, just talked about their record-breaking trip: 406770km from Earth, farther than anyone since Apollo.
They highlighted how the mission brought people together worldwide and said the support they felt coming home was incredible.
Artemis II crew shares hope, teamwork
The team's Orion spacecraft, Integrity, set a new distance record, even with small hiccups like a stubborn toilet.
Hansen shared how seeing Earth from space gave him hope for our future.
Koch described powerful moments during the mission, Wiseman talked about watching a solar eclipse, while Glover summed it up: "We... as countries and as humans did this," showing just how much teamwork mattered.