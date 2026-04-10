NASA Artemis II crew thank lawmakers before returning from moon
Technology
NASA's Artemis II crew is heading home after a 10-day trip around the moon.
Before splashdown near San Diego, astronauts Reid Wiseman, Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, and Victor Glover shared gratitude and love with their families and supporters in a call with Katie Britt, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, and other lawmakers.
Astronauts honor Wiseman's late wife Carroll
The crew opened up about what mattered most:
Wiseman thanked his daughters for always being there;
Hansen encouraged his kids to find joy every day;
Koch cherished letters from her nieces and nephews;
Glover looked forward to cheering on his children.
In a touching gesture, they honored Wiseman's late wife, Carroll, honoring both family ties and space tradition as they closed out this historic mission.