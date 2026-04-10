NASA Artemis II crew thank lawmakers before returning from moon

Astronauts honor Wiseman's late wife Carroll

The crew opened up about what mattered most:

Wiseman thanked his daughters for always being there;

Hansen encouraged his kids to find joy every day;

Koch cherished letters from her nieces and nephews;

Glover looked forward to cheering on his children.

In a touching gesture, they honored Wiseman's late wife, Carroll, honoring both family ties and space tradition as they closed out this historic mission.