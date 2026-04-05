NASA Artemis II launches April 6, astronauts visually inspect Moon
Technology
NASA's Artemis II mission is taking off on April 6, 2026, sending four astronauts around the Moon.
What's cool? Instead of just relying on high-tech cameras, this crew, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, will use their own eyes to spot and study key lunar features.
Their training includes field trips and learning how sunlight changes what they see.
Human lunar observations aid Mars planning
Lead scientist Kelsey Young points out that people can notice colors and details machines might miss.
By observing how light hits the Moon's surface in real time, astronauts will help scientists better understand its history.
Plus, everything they learn will help prepare for future Mars missions and teach us more about how humans handle long trips in space.