NASA Artemis II launches April 6, astronauts visually inspect Moon Technology Apr 05, 2026

NASA's Artemis II mission is taking off on April 6, 2026, sending four astronauts around the Moon.

What's cool? Instead of just relying on high-tech cameras, this crew, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, will use their own eyes to spot and study key lunar features.

Their training includes field trips and learning how sunlight changes what they see.