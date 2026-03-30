NASA Artemis II lunar mission may face Florida weather delay

Backup dates for Artemis II

If the weather doesn't play nice, NASA has backup launch dates lined up from April 2-6.

Mark Burger, the primary launch weather officer for Artemis II, "Historically, almost half of all rocket launches that end up scrubbed have been a result of unsafe weather," said Burger.

The team is taking no chances: they're tracking everything from lightning (even the kind rockets can trigger) to solar activity and ocean conditions where astronauts might land if needed.

Safety comes first before liftoff.