NASA Artemis II lunar mission may face Florida weather delay
NASA's Artemis II mission, set to send astronauts around the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years, might face a delay thanks to Florida's unpredictable weather.
The launch is planned for April 1, 2026, at Cape Canaveral, but meteorologists are keeping an eye on clouds, strong winds, and possible showers that could hold things up.
Backup dates for Artemis II
If the weather doesn't play nice, NASA has backup launch dates lined up from April 2-6.
Mark Burger, the primary launch weather officer for Artemis II, "Historically, almost half of all rocket launches that end up scrubbed have been a result of unsafe weather," said Burger.
The team is taking no chances: they're tracking everything from lightning (even the kind rockets can trigger) to solar activity and ocean conditions where astronauts might land if needed.
Safety comes first before liftoff.