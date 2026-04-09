NASA Artemis II reentry April 10 tests Orion heat shield
Technology
NASA's Artemis II mission is gearing up for a crucial re-entry on April 10, 2026.
The Orion spacecraft will hit blazing speeds and temperatures (think 40250km/h and a scorching 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit) as it heads back to Earth.
The spotlight is on the Orion heat shield, which has to keep the crew safe during this intense descent.
Lockheed Martin revises Avcoat application method
After Artemis I's return in 2022 left its heat shield with over 100 cracks (thanks to too much Avcoat material), Lockheed Martin changed how the protective layer is applied.
This fix should help the shield handle extreme heat better and keep things cool inside for astronauts.
With these updates, Artemis II will be the first real test of the new design, with an actual crew on board this time.