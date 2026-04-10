NASA astronaut Christina Koch 1st woman ever on lunar mission
NASA astronaut Christina Koch is currently on the Artemis II mission, making her the first woman ever on a lunar mission.
She's been sharing moments from space, including a playful Instagram post about her braids possibly being the first to leave Earth's orbit, giving followers a real-time peek into this historic journey.
Christina Koch requests Honest Company lotion
Koch's updates have inspired tons of admiration, especially for breaking new ground for women in space.
In a fun twist, she requested Honest Company lotion during the Artemis II mission, and Jessica Alba responded with an emotional video, reflecting on how her brand ended up reaching outer space.
It's a sweet reminder that even astronauts crave little comforts from home, and that big dreams can connect people in unexpected ways.