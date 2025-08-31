NASA astronaut Megan McArthur announces retirement from space agency

Highlights of McArthur's career at NASA

McArthur spent 200 days on the International Space Station during the Crew-2 mission in 2021, supporting research for future Moon and Mars missions.

She also played a key role upgrading Hubble back in 2009.

Off-Earth adventures aside, Megan took on leadership as chief science officer at Space Center Houston in 2022.

Her retirement closes an inspiring chapter for NASA—and opens up new possibilities for her next adventure.