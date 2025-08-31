Next Article
NASA astronaut Megan McArthur announces retirement from space agency
Megan McArthur, the first woman to pilot a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, is retiring from NASA after a remarkable two-decade run.
Over her 213 days in space, she contributed significantly to space exploration, including operating the Hubble Space Telescope's robotic arm on its final shuttle servicing mission.
Highlights of McArthur's career at NASA
McArthur spent 200 days on the International Space Station during the Crew-2 mission in 2021, supporting research for future Moon and Mars missions.
She also played a key role upgrading Hubble back in 2009.
Off-Earth adventures aside, Megan took on leadership as chief science officer at Space Center Houston in 2022.
Her retirement closes an inspiring chapter for NASA—and opens up new possibilities for her next adventure.