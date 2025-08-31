Google removes 19 million+ downloads of banking trojan apps from Play Store
Google has pulled 77 Android apps from the Play Store after they were found hiding malware, including a sneaky new banking trojan called Anatsa.
These apps racked up over 19 million downloads and targeted over 831 financial institutions worldwide, putting users' personal and financial info at risk.
This is part of Google's bigger push in 2024 to keep the Play Store safer for everyone.
Google banned about 155,000 shady developer accounts last year
Along with removing those bad apps, Google banned about 155,000 shady developer accounts last year.
They're also making it tougher for developers to sneak in dangerous software by tightening verification rules, even for sideloaded apps.
Experts say it's smart to double-check app permissions
Google Play Protect is testing an easier "Uninstall" button.
Experts say it's smart to double-check app permissions and only download from trusted developers—especially since some of these removed apps could steal your banking info without you even noticing.
Stay alert!