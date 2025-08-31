Google removes 19 million+ downloads of banking trojan apps from Play Store Technology Aug 31, 2025

Google has pulled 77 Android apps from the Play Store after they were found hiding malware, including a sneaky new banking trojan called Anatsa.

These apps racked up over 19 million downloads and targeted over 831 financial institutions worldwide, putting users' personal and financial info at risk.

This is part of Google's bigger push in 2024 to keep the Play Store safer for everyone.