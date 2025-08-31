Next Article
Scientists complete deep-sea mission to understand 2011 Tohoku earthquake
A team of scientists just wrapped up a deep-sea mission to better understand the 2011 Tohoku earthquake—the one that set off a massive tsunami in Japan.
Sailing on the Chikyu research ship from September to December 2024, they drilled deep into the fault zone to see what made this quake so intense, especially near the surface.
Findings could improve tsunami hazard assessments and preparedness
The crew drilled over 800 meters and set up sensors to monitor temperature and fluid pressure long-term.
They discovered special clays that help faults slip and rock layers showing evidence of past quakes.
This info is a big deal: it could help improve tsunami hazard assessments and preparedness for future earthquakes and tsunamis, not just in Japan but in other risky zones near cities worldwide.