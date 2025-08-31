Scientists complete deep-sea mission to understand 2011 Tohoku earthquake

Findings could improve tsunami hazard assessments and preparedness

The crew drilled over 800 meters and set up sensors to monitor temperature and fluid pressure long-term.

They discovered special clays that help faults slip and rock layers showing evidence of past quakes.

This info is a big deal: it could help improve tsunami hazard assessments and preparedness for future earthquakes and tsunamis, not just in Japan but in other risky zones near cities worldwide.