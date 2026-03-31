NASA astronaut Michael Fincke temporarily went speechless while in space
Technology
NASA astronaut Michael Fincke recently went temporarily speechless in space.
Turns out, talking in space isn't as easy as it is on Earth; thanks to microgravity, even simple things like speaking can get tricky.
This reminds us just how much our bodies rely on gravity here at home.
Fluid shifts temporarily alter astronaut voices
In space, fluids in the body shift toward the head, causing stuffy noses and pressure in the head, which can alter an astronaut's voice or in some cases contribute to temporary difficulty speaking.
Scientists say these changes are temporary and go back to normal once astronauts return to Earth.
As missions get longer, understanding these effects is key for keeping astronauts healthy and ready for action.