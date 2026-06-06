NASA astronauts shelter in SpaceX capsule amid ISS module leaks

International collaboration

ISS currently home to 10 people

The ISS is currently home to 10 people, including two NASA astronauts, one European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut, and one Russian cosmonaut. They arrived at the station in February as part of a long-duration SpaceX Crew-12 Dragon mission. Another three (one NASA astronaut and two other cosmonauts) joined them last November aboard a Russian Soyuz mission. This international collaboration highlights the global effort in space exploration and research.