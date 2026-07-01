NASA's lunar base plans are finally taking shape

Mission specifics

Uncrewed missions will carry cargo, sensors, research equipment

All three missions are uncrewed, meaning no astronauts will be on board. The landers will carry cargo, sensors, and research equipment instead. These missions mark phase one of NASA's plan to set up a permanent Moon base near the lunar south pole. Officials say they need to prove reliable landing on the Moon before risking more expensive delicate equipment and eventually astronauts on the same route.