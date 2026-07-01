NASA's lunar base plans are finally taking shape
What's the story
NASA has awarded contracts worth a total of $590 million to three US companies: Astrobotic, Firefly Aerospace, and Intuitive Machines. The funding is part of the agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. The goal is to develop and launch more robotic landers to the Moon by late 2028. Instead of creating new designs from scratch, these companies will modify their existing lander designs for faster production and mission reliability.
Contract details
Contracts split by NASA
The missions will see the three companies deliver critical scientific instruments, autonomous rovers, and infrastructure hardware to the Moon in 2028. This directly supports NASA's revised Artemis Moon base campaign. Astrobotic has bagged the biggest contract of $297.9 million for two landers. Firefly Aerospace got $144.2 million for a single mission, while Intuitive Machines was awarded $148.3 million for one lander too.
Mission specifics
Uncrewed missions will carry cargo, sensors, research equipment
All three missions are uncrewed, meaning no astronauts will be on board. The landers will carry cargo, sensors, and research equipment instead. These missions mark phase one of NASA's plan to set up a permanent Moon base near the lunar south pole. Officials say they need to prove reliable landing on the Moon before risking more expensive delicate equipment and eventually astronauts on the same route.
Research goals
Landers will study surface conditions, hidden water ice
The upcoming missions will carry instruments to study the Moon's surface conditions. This includes volatile compounds, gases, and chemicals that escape easily due to the thin atmosphere of the Moon. They will also search for hidden water ice beneath the ground, a vital resource for any future base. Sensors will track how a lander's engine exhaust disturbs the surface below, and data engineers need to design safer systems for heavier landers still to come.
Mission history
Past attempts at lunar touchdowns
All three companies have attempted lunar touchdowns in the past. Firefly's Blue Ghost became the first private spacecraft to land upright and intact in March 2025. However, Astrobotic's Peregrine lander suffered a fuel leak soon after launch in January 2024 and never reached the Moon. Intuitive Machines landed twice but tipped over both times, limiting its instruments' scientific output.