NASA CERES shows energy imbalance more than doubled since 2000
Technology
NASA's CERES measurements show Earth is reflecting less sunlight than before, so it's absorbing more heat.
This "energy imbalance" has more than doubled since 2000 and continues to grow, mainly because of fewer cooling aerosols in the air and changes in sea ice and clouds.
Climate models underestimate trapped energy impacts
More trapped energy means faster global warming, which can mess with weather patterns, raise sea levels, and threaten wildlife.
Scientists also say current climate models aren't fully capturing these changes yet, so improving them is key for better predictions.