NASA chief Jared Isaacman warns China could block Shackleton Crater

China's Chang'e 7 mission, now delayed, is aiming to gather unprecedented data about the lunar surface by using four different robotic vehicles: an orbiter, lander, rover and mobile "hopper."

US officials worry China could claim exclusion zones that limit access for everyone else.

To keep up, NASA is teaming with Blue Origin to send two probes of its own to the south pole by spring 2027.

The moon race is officially back on!