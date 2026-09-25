NASA chief Jared Isaacman warns China could block Shackleton Crater
NASA's top boss, Jared Isaacman, is sounding the alarm about China's big plans for the moon's south pole, especially around Shackleton Crater, a spot believed to hold water ice.
At a recent space conference, he warned that if China gets there first, they might block other countries, including the US from exploring or using this crucial area.
US officials fear Chinese exclusion zones
China's Chang'e 7 mission, now delayed, is aiming to gather unprecedented data about the lunar surface by using four different robotic vehicles: an orbiter, lander, rover and mobile "hopper."
US officials worry China could claim exclusion zones that limit access for everyone else.
To keep up, NASA is teaming with Blue Origin to send two probes of its own to the south pole by spring 2027.
The moon race is officially back on!