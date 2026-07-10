NASA chief says agency has images of unexplained UFOs

Life possibilities

Isaacman hints at potential for widespread life in the universe

While Isaacman didn't directly say that the unexplained images could be proof of aliens, he did suggest that humanity might one day find out that life is common across the universe. "I think there's a very real possibility we're going to arrive at a conclusion in our lifetime that perhaps there's life everywhere out there and that it isn't as infrequent as we might think it to possibly be," he said.