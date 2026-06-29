NASA Cold Atom Lab on ISS studies Bose-Einstein condensates
NASA's Cold Atom Lab (CAL) on the International Space Station is chilling atoms like rubidium and potassium to almost absolute zero.
At these ultra-cold temperatures, atoms start behaving more like waves than particles, a state called a Bose-Einstein condensate.
This lets scientists study quantum mechanics in ways that just aren't possible on Earth, opening up new possibilities for space navigation and exploring the universe.
CAL upgrades enable advanced microgravity experiments
CAL uses lasers and magnetic fields to slow down atoms in microgravity, letting researchers watch quantum effects for much longer than they could on Earth.
With recent upgrades, CAL can now run even more advanced experiments.
All this could lead to better navigation systems for spacecraft, super-sensitive gravity sensors, and new technology for deep space missions.