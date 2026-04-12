NASA completes Artemis II flyby, splashes down April 12, 2026

Artemis III docking, IV landing planned

Up next is Artemis III (targeted for 2027), where astronauts will conduct docking tests with commercial moon landers developed by companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin.

Then comes Artemis IV in 2028, the planned first crewed Moon landing, with the mission also aiming to explore the Moon's South Pole region.

These missions are all about building a long-term human presence on the moon and getting ready for Mars.

NASA is also moving fast to beat China, which aims to send its own astronauts to the moon by 2030.