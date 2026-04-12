NASA completes Artemis II flyby, splashes down April 12, 2026
NASA just wrapped up Artemis II, the first crewed lunar flyby in over 50 years, successfully splashing down on April 12, 2026.
This mission tested out deep-space travel systems and set the stage for even bigger plans to explore the moon and eventually Mars.
Artemis III docking, IV landing planned
Up next is Artemis III (targeted for 2027), where astronauts will conduct docking tests with commercial moon landers developed by companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin.
Then comes Artemis IV in 2028, the planned first crewed Moon landing, with the mission also aiming to explore the Moon's South Pole region.
These missions are all about building a long-term human presence on the moon and getting ready for Mars.
NASA is also moving fast to beat China, which aims to send its own astronauts to the moon by 2030.