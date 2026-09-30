NASA Crew-13 completes 'dry dress rehearsal': What is it?
What's the story
NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 mission is one step closer to its planned October 1 launch. The four-member crew recently completed a "dry dress rehearsal" at Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida. This pre-launch exercise is a critical part of the preparation process, allowing the astronauts and ground teams to practice important procedures without actually launching the spacecraft.
Rehearsal details
What is a dry dress rehearsal?
The term "dry dress rehearsal" refers to a full-scale practice for launch day. It involves the crew donning their launch and entry suits and preparing as they would on the actual day.
The word "dry" signifies that this is a rehearsal, not an actual powered launch sequence.
During this exercise, Crew-13 astronauts practice steps like suiting up, traveling to the launch complex, and boarding the Crew Dragon spacecraft.
Significance
Why is it important?
The dry dress rehearsal is crucial as a crewed space launch involves hundreds of individual procedures and multiple teams working simultaneously.
This practice ensures everyone knows their roles and timing. It also helps identify procedural issues before the actual countdown begins.
The crew can practice navigating through the launch sequence while ground teams verify their operations, making it an essential part of mission preparation.
Crew details
Crew-13 astronauts
The Crew-13 mission includes four NASA astronauts: Jessica Watkins, Luke Delaney, Joshua Kutryk, and Sergey Teteryatnikov.
For these crew members, the dry dress rehearsal is one of their last chances to practice the sequence they will go through on launch day.
It gets them familiar with what they'll experience during the actual launch, making it a vital part of their training.
Launch details
When is the Crew-13 mission launching?
NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 is set to launch no earlier than 11:10am EDT on Thursday, October 1, 2026.
The four-person crew will fly aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket to the ISS.
NASA has scheduled launch coverage for 9:20am EDT (6:50pm IST), with liftoff targeted for 11:10am EDT.