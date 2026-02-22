NASA delays Artemis 2 Moon mission: Here's why

During a recent two-day "wet dress rehearsal," engineers fueled up the rocket but ran into several snags: a hydrogen leak, cold weather delays, and camera issues. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman summed it up honestly: "This will almost assuredly impact the March launch window."

The next possible launch dates are in early to late April 2026 (specific dates have not been confirmed).

Astronauts who've been quarantined will get a short break before returning for another round of pre-launch isolation.

While this delay is frustrating—especially with China also racing toward the Moon—NASA says safety comes first.