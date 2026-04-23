NASA: Earth's rotation slowing, days lengthen 1.7 milliseconds every century
Technology
According to NASA reports, Earth's rotation is gradually slowing down, which means our days are getting a tiny bit longer, about 1.7 milliseconds every century.
If this keeps up, we could have 25-hour days, but not for another 200 million years or so.
Fossils show 23-hour dinosaur days
The Moon's gravity tugs on Earth and creates tides, which slowly drag out our planet's spin and even push the Moon farther away by about 3.8cm each year.
Fossil records (like ancient corals) show that back in dinosaur times, a day was only about 23 hours long, so Earth really has been slowing down for ages!