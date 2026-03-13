NASA eyes April 1 launch to send humans around Moon

NASA has confirmed that its Artemis II Moon rocket is ready for an April 1 launch. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft are scheduled to roll out of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 19. This will mark humanity's first trip to the Moon in over half a century.

Mission details About the Artemis II mission Artemis II will be NASA's first crewed mission to the Moon since Apollo 11 in 1969. The flight will take NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, on a 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth. The astronauts will not land on the Moon as part of this mission. The mission was originally scheduled for earlier this month but faced delays due to technical issues with the SLS rocket.

Issue resolution Delay due to technical issues with SLS rocket The SLS rocket faced a helium flow issue after its second "wet dress rehearsal" in February. This led to a rollback to the VAB for repairs. Engineers identified the problem as a quick-disconnect (QD) seal on the upper stage of the SLS, which was successfully addressed with a design fix. The modified QD is already installed on the upper stage, ensuring confidence in readiness for launch on April 1.

Advertisement