NASA finds treble clef radio structure after black hole blast
NASA just found something wild, a structure in space that looks like a giant treble clef.
Scientists picked it up through radio waves and think it was created when a supermassive black hole blasted out charged particles, which then got amplified as two massive galaxy clusters crashed into each other.
That cosmic mashup is what made the unique pattern we can now see.
Andrea Botteon finds cluster collision evidence
The discovery comes from Andrea Botteon and his team at Italy's National Institute for Astrophysics; their findings just dropped in Astronomy & Astrophysics.
The structure sits behind the Milky Way, so it took some serious telescope power to spot.
X-ray images show uneven hot gas, hinting that these galaxy clusters collided hundreds of millions of years ago and are now drifting apart, giving us new clues about how epic events shape our universe.