NASA invites ISRO to join Artemis mission for lunar base
Technology
NASA has invited ISRO to team up for the Artemis mission, a project aiming to set up a long-term human base on the Moon.
The big goal? NASA had planned to land "the first woman and the next man" on the lunar surface by 2024, and use this as a launchpad for future Mars missions.
Chandrayaan record boosts NASA ISRO collaboration
Isro's track record with lunar missions like Chandrayaan makes it a strong partner.
By joining forces, both space agencies hope to combine their skills and resources, showing how teamwork is becoming essential in exploring deep space.