NASA invites ISRO to join its Moon base program
What's the story
The US has invited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to join its Moon base program. US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, announced the invitation during a recent event. The collaboration between NASA and ISRO is expected to be a major milestone in space exploration and strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.
International partnerships
'India has proven itself as major player in space exploration'
Ambassador Gor stressed the need for international partnerships in space exploration, noting India's growing capabilities.
He said, "India has proven itself as a major player in space exploration, and we want India with us as we embark on this historic journey back to the Moon."
The invitation is part of NASA's Artemis program to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon and prepare for future Mars missions.
Collaboration prospects
'ISRO's expertise to be pivotal in Moon base project'
ISRO's role in the Moon base program could involve contributions in lunar surface operations, robotics, and scientific research.
The collaboration is expected to leverage ISRO's expertise from missions like Chandrayaan and further strengthen bilateral relations between India and the US.
This development highlights India's growing recognition as a key player in global space initiatives and its potential contributions to humanity's quest for knowledge beyond Earth.
Past successes
Ambassador Gor cites NISAR mission success
Ambassador Gor also highlighted the success of the NISAR mission as an example of joint technology saving lives.
He said, "When a devastating earthquake struck Venezuela just two months ago, NISAR's radar data penetrated dense cloud cover and dust to guide emergency responders directly to ground zero."
The US envoy also noted India's growing role in human spaceflight with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
Market opportunities
US encourages Indian space startups to explore opportunities
The US envoy also encouraged Indian space start-ups to explore opportunities in the American market.
He said, "To every Indian space entrepreneur in this room: the American market is open to you. Our investors are watching you."
On broader cooperation in space governance, Gor said Washington and New Delhi were working together to establish global norms from space traffic coordination to the upcoming World Radiocommunication Conference in Shanghai.
Twitter Post
Ambassador Gor made an announcement on X
Productive chat with @isro Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan on taking U.S.-India space cooperation even further, including in the human spaceflight program. @NASA’s recent invitation to bring ISRO into its Moon Base program signals how far this partnership can go – to the Moon and… pic.twitter.com/lUuWeroOCL— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) September 7, 2026