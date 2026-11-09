NASA is hiring astronauts to live on Moon's surface
What's the story
NASA is now accepting applications from US citizens for its astronaut program. The selected candidates will not only be responsible for spacecraft testing but also live and work on the Moon in a future lunar base. This was announced by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, who emphasized that these missions would require technical excellence, sound judgment, teamwork, and courage.
Astronaut pool
370 people have been selected for astronaut training
Currently, NASA's astronaut corps has 32 active members. Since the start of its missions in the 1960s, the agency has selected a total of 370 people for astronaut training.
The selection process is highly competitive; for instance, out of over 8,000 applicants for NASA's last astronaut class, only 10 candidates were chosen.
Application requirements
Who can apply?
While any US citizen can apply, there are certain eligibility criteria. Applicants must have a master's degree in a STEM-related field such as engineering or math.
However, nursing degrees have recently been added to the list of acceptable qualifications.
"Master's-level nursing degrees now meet the minimum educational requirement," Anna Schneider, a NASA spokesperson, told NPR on Sunday.
Selection criteria
Minimum 3 years of related professional experience required
Along with the educational qualifications, NASA also requires a minimum of three years of related professional experience after degree completion.
However, those in a PhD program (in STEM), doctors, or pilots with extensive flight experience may be considered in lieu of these requirements.
The selected astronauts will undergo two years of training for critical missions such as landing near the Moon's South Pole.
Future missions
NASA aims to return humans to the Moon by 2028
To achieve its goal of returning humans to the Moon in 2028, NASA is relying on private companies like Blue Origin and SpaceX to develop systems and spacecraft.
The starting salary for these astronaut positions is $164,395. Applications will be accepted until December 3.
"The people we select could walk on the Moon, live and work at the Moon Base," Isaacman said during an air show promoting lunar exploration.