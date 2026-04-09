NASA releases Artemis 2 footage of crew jettisoning frozen waste

Orion's sealed waste froze then released

On Orion, all waste was sealed in special containers to avoid leaks.

Once exposed to the freezing vacuum of space (think minus 100 degrees Celsius!), liquid waste may sublimate or freeze, while solid waste becomes dehydrated and sterile.

The crew then carefully released this frozen waste so it wouldn't mess with the spacecraft or create debris.

This works well for short trips, but NASA says future long missions, like going to Mars, will need smarter recycling systems.