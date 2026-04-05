NASA releases Artemis II video showing 189 crumb minimizing items
Technology
NASA just dropped a video showing Artemis II astronauts Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen digging into macaroni and cheese aboard the Orion spacecraft.
Turns out, their menu includes 189 unique items designed to minimize crumbs, including spicy green beans, so they can enjoy familiar flavors without making a mess in microgravity.
Meals sealed and mostly rehydrated
To keep things safe, all meals come in sealed pouches and most are rehydrated with water: think shrimp cocktail or even cauliflower macaroni and cheese.
These dishes aren't just about nutrition; they help the crew feel a little more at home while making history on their lunar mission.