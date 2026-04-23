NASA releases Artemis II video showing Earth from 54,500km
Technology
NASA just dropped a stunning video from its Artemis II mission, showing Earth as a glowing blue ball from 54,500km away.
Captured by astronaut Christina Koch aboard the Orion spacecraft, this rare view lets us see our planet the way only a handful of people ever have.
Christina Koch shares 'Earthshine' footage
Koch, who became the first female astronaut to travel around the Moon, shared the video to help everyone feel more connected to space.
The footage captures "Earthshine," sunlight bouncing off our planet and atmosphere, and really brings home how beautiful and fragile Earth is.
Astronauts call this feeling the "overview effect," a powerful reminder that we're all sharing one tiny world in a vast universe.