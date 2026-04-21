NASA releases Hubble image of baby stars in Trifid Nebula

Sea lemon protostars fire jets

A cool highlight is a "sea lemon" area packed with dense gas and dust where protostars are taking shape.

Some are even firing off jets of material (like Herbig-Haro 399), giving scientists a closer look at how stars grow and change their surroundings.

Since Hubble also imaged this spot back in 1997, researchers can now track how these cosmic nurseries evolve over time.