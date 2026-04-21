NASA releases Hubble image of baby stars in Trifid Nebula
NASA just dropped a stunning image from the Hubble Space Telescope, capturing baby stars forming in the Trifid Nebula, about 5,000 light-years away.
Released for Hubble's 36th anniversary, the photo shows how powerful stellar winds from massive stars have shaped this colorful region for hundreds of thousands of years, basically setting up the perfect conditions for new stars to be born.
Sea lemon protostars fire jets
A cool highlight is a "sea lemon" area packed with dense gas and dust where protostars are taking shape.
Some are even firing off jets of material (like Herbig-Haro 399), giving scientists a closer look at how stars grow and change their surroundings.
Since Hubble also imaged this spot back in 1997, researchers can now track how these cosmic nurseries evolve over time.