NASA reveals the best skywatching events for July
What's the story
July 2026 promises a host of astronomical events, as per NASA. The month will witness an early morning gathering of the Moon and planets, a comet's close encounter, and an ideal time to observe the Milky Way galaxy. Saturn's rings will also be visible from a new perspective. These events offer unique opportunities for skywatchers to explore our solar system and beyond.
Planetary conjunction
Moon and planets alignment on July 11 and 12
On July 11 and 12, before sunrise, skywatchers should look toward the eastern sky for a spectacular alignment of the Moon and planets. The waning crescent Moon will guide observers to Mars, along with Saturn shining brightly nearby in the morning sky. Uranus will also be in this region but is much fainter, requiring binoculars or a telescope for observation.
Comet sighting
Comet Tempel's return on July 14
Around the new moon on July 14, Comet 10P/Tempel 2 will make its appearance. This short-period comet returns to the inner solar system every five-and-a-half years. To catch a glimpse of it, skywatchers should look for a small fuzzy glow near the constellation Capricornus with binoculars or a telescope. The same dark nights are also perfect for spotting the Milky Way galaxy from light-pollution-free locations.
Ring view
Saturn's rings will be visible from a new perspective
Later in July, Saturn will be a treat for telescope users. Its rings are currently tilted at a very shallow angle from our viewpoint, making them look unusually thin. This isn't a case of the rings disappearing but rather a change in their appearance from Earth. This phenomenon occurs roughly every 15 years as Saturn orbits the Sun and offers an ever-changing view of our solar system.