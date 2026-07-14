NASA's Anil Menon embarks on first ISS mission today
What's the story
Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon is all set to embark on his maiden journey to the International Space Station (ISS) today. The historic mission will begin with a launch aboard the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-29 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at around 8:17pm IST. This eight-month-long expedition is primarily aimed at enhancing our understanding of Mars and Moon exploration.
Mission details
Menon's research during mission
Menon, a physician and engineer who joined NASA as an astronaut in 2021, will spend some 240 days on the ISS.
During his stay, he will conduct scientific experiments and technology demonstrations.
These studies are expected to contribute to advancements in human health research as well as biology, physics, and space technologies.
The implications of long-duration spaceflight on astronauts' health will also be studied through this mission.
Future implications
What are the expected outcomes?
Menon's work on this mission will help scientists prepare for future spaceflights to the Moon and Mars.
He will also test if safe intravenous (IV) fluids can be produced using the ISS's drinking water.
If successful, this could provide a solution for treating dehydration and medical emergencies during long missions without carrying large supplies of IV fluids from Earth.