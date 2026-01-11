NASA's first crewed lunar-mission in decades may launch in February

NASA is gearing up for its first crewed Moon mission in over 50 years, the Artemis II. The space agency has announced that the Artemis II mission could launch as early as February 2026, with the first flight opportunity being on February 6. The exact launch date will depend on weather conditions and any potential technical issues that may require extra time to resolve.

Mission details Artemis II: A historic mission The Artemis II mission will be NASA's first crewed flight to the Moon since the last Apollo mission in 1972. The 10-day journey will see four astronauts test Orion's life support systems, which are critical for sustaining human passengers on longer missions. The crew will first orbit Earth twice before heading 7,564km beyond the far side of the Moon.

Launch preparations Final preparations underway for Artemis II NASA is now in the final stages of preparing for the Artemis II mission. The agency will soon roll out its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft to their launch pad at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. The journey from the assembly building to Launch Pad 39B will cover four miles and take up to 12 hours.