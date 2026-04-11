NASA performs innovative 'AVATAR' experiment: What's the goal?

NASA recently sent "organ chips" of the Artemis II crew into space. The innovative experiment, dubbed AVATAR (A Virtual Astronaut Tissue Analog Response), involves four USB-sized "avatars" that were stowed in a small triangular container on the Orion capsule before launch. These avatars are made from bone marrow tissue derived from cells donated by the astronauts themselves - NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

Research innovation AVATAR study's significance The AVATAR study is a groundbreaking attempt to simulate how astronauts' organs react in deep space. This method provides a more detailed view of when and where changes in the body start, as opposed to traditional post-flight medical tests. Lisa Carnell, Director of NASA's Biological and Physical Sciences Division, said this is an unprecedented approach in space research.

Health monitoring Immune response to deep space travel The organ chip experiment focuses on bone marrow, with the aim of studying the crew's immune responses to deep space travel and higher radiation levels. The data could help develop personalized treatments for longer missions.

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