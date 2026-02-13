NASA's new satellites to study climate change's impact on Earth

NASA has announced the selection of two new Earth observation missions, STRIVE and EDGE, under its Earth System Explorers Program. The satellites are expected to be launched no earlier than 2030. Their primary objective is to study the changes in Earth's atmosphere, ice sheets, and ecosystems due to climate change .

Mission details STRIVE and EDGE will focus on different aspects of climate STRIVE (Stratosphere Troposphere Response using Infrared Vertically-resolved light Explorer) will measure temperature, ozone, aerosols, and trace gasses from the upper troposphere into the mesosphere. On the other hand, EDGE (Earth Dynamics Geodetic Explorer) will focus on mapping 3D structure of forests and measure the topography of glaciers, ice sheets and sea ice. Both missions are part of a competitive program for smaller, cost-effective Earth science satellites addressing high-priority climate questions.

Urgency Why are the new missions necessary? With major changes in climate, glaciers, and weather patterns, scientists have decided to launch these two projects. Existing satellites provide valuable data but scientists say higher resolution and better vertical measurements are needed to improve forecasts and refine climate models. Understanding how the upper atmosphere interacts with surface changes is crucial for this purpose.

Advertisement

Data collection How will the satellites collect and transmit data? Like other NASA Earth-observing missions, STRIVE and EDGE will orbit the planet and transmit data back to ground stations. Their instruments will use advanced sensors and infrared measurements to collect precise readings. Mission control teams and global tracking networks will monitor their positions, health, and data flow continuously. Scientists worldwide will then analyze the incoming information to update climate models and environmental assessments.

Advertisement