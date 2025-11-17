NASA's Perseverance rover finds alien rock on Mars

NASA 's Perseverance rover has made an intriguing discovery on the surface of Mars , finding a rock that may have originated from deep space. The unusual boulder, dubbed "Phippsaksla," was found at a site called "Vernodden" beyond Jezero Crater. It is about 80cm wide and is different from the flat terrain around it. NASA's science team was drawn to its unique color, shape, and texture immediately.

Composition analysis Phippsaksla's composition hints at extraterrestrial origin Perseverance used its SuperCam instrument, which is equipped with a laser, to analyze the composition of the rock. The analysis revealed high levels of iron and nickel, elements commonly found in metallic meteorites. These metals are believed to originate from the cores of large asteroids. This discovery indicates that Phippsaksla may not be a native Martian rock but one that has traveled through space and landed on Mars.

Confirmation process Further studies needed to confirm Phippsaksla's origin While NASA scientists are hopeful about the extraterrestrial origin of Phippsaksla, they stress that more research is needed for confirmation. If confirmed as a meteorite, it would be Perseverance's first such discovery in or near Jezero Crater. The find also comes as a surprise because researchers were puzzled by the rover's lack of meteorite finds despite Jezero's geological similarities to Gale Crater, where Curiosity rover found several meteorites earlier.