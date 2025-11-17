Samsung's AppCloud app draws criticism over privacy and regional issues Technology Nov 17, 2025

Samsung is under fire for preloading AppCloud on its Galaxy phones.

The app, which started out in India and later rolled out to West Asia and North Africa, suggests apps during setup and keeps sending notifications until you finish or turn it off.

What's making things tense? AppCloud is linked to ironSource, an Israeli-founded company—raising flags in regions where Israeli businesses face restrictions.