Samsung's AppCloud app draws criticism over privacy and regional issues
Samsung is under fire for preloading AppCloud on its Galaxy phones.
The app, which started out in India and later rolled out to West Asia and North Africa, suggests apps during setup and keeps sending notifications until you finish or turn it off.
What's making things tense? AppCloud is linked to ironSource, an Israeli-founded company—raising flags in regions where Israeli businesses face restrictions.
Users want more control (and clarity)
People aren't thrilled that AppCloud can't be fully deleted unless you root your phone, and its privacy policy is tough to find.
Samsung hasn't explained what data the app collects either.
With ironSource's controversial history adding to worries, privacy advocates are pushing for a clear opt-out option during setup and an easy-to-find privacy policy.
There's growing pressure on Samsung to rethink how—and where—it preloads this app.