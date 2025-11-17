Emirates is rolling out free Starlink WiFi on all flights
Emirates is making in-flight internet way better: by mid-2027, every one of its 232 planes will have free, high-speed WiFi powered by SpaceX's Starlink.
The upgrade starts November 2025 with Boeing 777s—about 14 planes get connected each month—and Airbus A380s join in from February 2026.
Free, easy internet for everyone onboard
No hoops to jump through—just tap to connect; no extra charges or loyalty programs needed.
The first Starlink-equipped Boeing 777 was showcased at the Dubai Airshow, with installations beginning from November 2025.
You'll be able to stream live TV on your own device at first, and seatback screens will get the feature later.
Why Starlink is a big deal for flyers
Starlink uses low Earth orbit satellites to deliver fast, reliable internet—even over oceans and remote places where old-school plane WiFi usually lags.
Emirates is bringing this tech onboard, making staying online while flying a lot less frustrating.