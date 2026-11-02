NASA is asking private companies to help save Hubble telescope
What's the story
NASA has issued a Request for Information (RFI), seeking proposals from the commercial space industry. The agency is looking for ways to boost the altitude of its iconic Hubble Space Telescope, or service it in some other way. The RFI was released on October 29, and interested parties have until November 30 to submit their proposals.
Descent dilemma
Hubble's impending re-entry
The Hubble Space Telescope, a marvel of scientific achievement since its launch in 1990, is slowly losing altitude. It is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere sometime in the early-to-mid 2030s.
This impending fate has prompted NASA to look for potential solutions from private space firms.
The agency is particularly interested in proposals that could safely capture and elevate Hubble or guide it on a controlled re-entry back to Earth.
Proposal prerequisites
What NASA wants from private firms
The mission to save Hubble, which is scheduled for 2032, will be entirely planned by the applicants.
They will have to provide and launch their own spacecraft and recruit the human crew required for the job (if applicable).
Regardless of how this is done, no harm must come to Hubble.
The agency wants companies to describe their current or near-future capabilities for safely capturing and elevating Hubble.
Commitment statement
We owe it to taxpayer and scientific community: NASA Administrator
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman emphasized the importance of Hubble's future work in a post on agency's website.
He said, "Hubble still has important science ahead of it, and we should be looking at every reasonable opportunity to keep it delivering for as long as possible."
Isaacman also stressed that if there are innovative and cost-effective ways to extend the life of an asset already on orbit, "we owe it to the American taxpayer and the scientific community to explore them."