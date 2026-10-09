Mysterious flashes, images/videos: NASA releases 800GB of Artemis II data
What's the story
NASA has released over 800GB of scientific data from its Artemis II mission. The massive trove offers a detailed look at the observations made by astronauts during their lunar flyby. The collection features more than 11,000 high-resolution images and videos, as well as some 8.5 hours of audio recordings with crew-annotated photographs.
Lunar mysteries
5 flashes on Moon's surface
Among the many observations are five faint flashes of light seen on the Moon's surface by astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen during their spacecraft's flyby.
The crew marked these locations on images, documenting brief events that scientists later assessed as likely impact flashes caused by rocky fragments striking the Moon.
Unique insights
Data adds human perspective to lunar observations
The newly released data set combines the astronauts' photographs, real-time descriptions, and details for further scientific study.
NASA says this collection adds a human perspective to decades of lunar observations made by robotic spacecraft and earlier astronaut missions.
The crew observed a range of colors and surface features during their lunar observations, noting variations in brightness, texture, and shape as they photographed the terrain.
Surface study
Astronauts captured images of various geological features
The astronauts' images captured geological features such as impact craters, ridges, and ancient lava flows.
These details will help scientists study the Moon's surface and geological history.
The crew spent about seven hours observing the Moon during the mission's lunar observation period.
They didn't just take photographs but also described visible features to ground teams while working through planned science activities.
Data details
Dataset includes over 11,000 images and videos
The dataset released by NASA through its Planetary Data System, the agency's public archive for planetary science missions, includes several types of records from the crew's lunar observations.
It contains over 11,000 full-resolution lunar images and videos taken with handheld cameras and Orion cameras and about 8.5 hours of audio recordings documenting the astronauts' scientific observations.
Also, there are images with handwritten annotations made by crew members, and reports detailing the mission's lunar science activities.
Mission impact
Artemis II data will inform future missions
The release gives scientists access to observations gathered by astronauts working directly from a spacecraft near the Moon.
The records can be compared with images and measurements collected by robotic missions, helping researchers assess lunar features from different perspectives.
NASA says these findings are already informing plans for Artemis III and later missions, guiding future lunar observations and supporting a better understanding of the terrain astronauts may encounter.