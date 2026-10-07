NASA SpaceX Crew-12 returning after nearly 8 months aboard ISS
NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 is on its way back to Earth after nearly eight months aboard the International Space Station.
The team undocked in their Dragon capsule, Freedom, and will splash down off California's coast on Thursday morning.
Their mission focused on prepping for future moon and Mars trips by running key experiments in orbit.
Crew-12 conducted biomedical experiments and spacewalks
Crew-12 launched in February 2026 from Florida, diving into research that could help with cancer treatments, bone loss and regeneration, and fighting antibiotic resistance.
Jessica Meir and Sophie Adenot took on challenging spacewalks. Adenot even became the first French woman to walk in space.
As Crew-12 wraps up, command of the ISS will pass to Roscosmos cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov at a ceremony on October 4 so new science can keep rolling.