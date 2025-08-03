Next Article
NASA, SpaceX delay Crew-11 launch to International Space Station
NASA and SpaceX had to hit pause on their Crew-11 launch just seconds before liftoff because thick clouds rolled in over Kennedy Space Center.
Safety rules don't allow rockets to fly through tall clouds, so the team made a last-minute call to wait it out.
New launch set for August 1
The new launch is now set for August 1 at 11:43am EDT, with a backup slot on August 2.
Astronauts Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke, Kimiya Yui (from Japan), and Oleg Platonov (from Russia) will spend about 40 hours traveling to the International Space Station.
Once there, they'll run experiments—all while riding in a reused capsule as part of NASA's ongoing partnership with SpaceX.