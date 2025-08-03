NASA, SpaceX delay Crew-11 launch to International Space Station

New launch set for August 1

The new launch is now set for August 1 at 11:43am EDT, with a backup slot on August 2.

Astronauts Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke, Kimiya Yui (from Japan), and Oleg Platonov (from Russia) will spend about 40 hours traveling to the International Space Station.

Once there, they'll run experiments—all while riding in a reused capsule as part of NASA's ongoing partnership with SpaceX.