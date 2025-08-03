Can type 2 diabetes be reversed? Study finds promising results
A new clinical trial from PGIMER, Chandigarh, found that Type 2 diabetes isn't always a life sentence—about a third of people in the study reversed their diabetes with just three months of medication plus lifestyle changes.
The trial focused on adults diagnosed within the last five years and tracked their progress after stopping medication.
A 3rd of participants maintained healthy blood sugar levels
Participants took either newer or standard diabetes drugs for three months.
After stopping all medication, 31% kept their blood sugar in the healthy range for another three months—no meds needed.
Remission rates were similar no matter which drug combo was used, and there were no clear predictors for who would succeed.
Researchers are now studying how long this remission lasts
Even though weight loss was modest (3-4.7kg), MRI scans showed liver and pancreatic fat dropped by about half—big news since that fat drives insulin resistance.
Side effects were mild (some nausea), and no serious issues popped up.
Researchers are now looking at how long this remission lasts and how to make these results stick for more people.