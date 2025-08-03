New method could help treat type 1 diabetes Technology Aug 03, 2025

Scientists at Mayo Clinic have found a promising way to treat type 1 diabetes—by giving insulin-making beta cells a protective "cloak" made from sialic acid.

This shield keeps the immune system from attacking these cells, and early tests show it works about 90% of the time.

The approach borrows ideas from cancer research and could mean people with type 1 diabetes won't need to suppress their entire immune system anymore.