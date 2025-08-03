Next Article
New method could help treat type 1 diabetes
Scientists at Mayo Clinic have found a promising way to treat type 1 diabetes—by giving insulin-making beta cells a protective "cloak" made from sialic acid.
This shield keeps the immune system from attacking these cells, and early tests show it works about 90% of the time.
The approach borrows ideas from cancer research and could mean people with type 1 diabetes won't need to suppress their entire immune system anymore.
A brighter future for diabetes patients
If this method pans out, it could make pancreas cell transplants much safer and more common—no more heavy-duty immune suppression needed.
For the 1.3 million Americans living with type 1 diabetes, that means better treatment options and potentially a smoother, healthier life ahead.