NASA Crew-13 launch today: When and where to watch live
What's the story
NASA and SpaceX are gearing up for the launch of the Crew-13 astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch is scheduled for Thursday, October 1, at 11:10am EDT (8:40pm IST). A Falcon 9 rocket will carry four astronauts - NASA's Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, Canada's Joshua Kutryk, and Russia's Sergey Teteryatnikov - from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Contingency plans
Where to watch the Crew-13 launch live
You can catch the Crew-13 launch live on NASA's YouTube channel and SpaceX's Crew-13 mission page.
The launch could be delayed by a day or two if weather conditions aren't favorable. As of now, there is a 60% chance of good weather for liftoff on October 1.
The launch has already been pushed back from September due to issues with SpaceX's Dragon capsules.
Mission details
Short trajectory to the ISS
The Crew-13 mission will take a short trajectory to the ISS, taking just under eight hours.
The spacecraft is making its second flight after successfully transporting four private astronauts to the station on Ax-4 commercial flight for Axiom Space.
After launch, the Dragon capsule will carry Watkins and her crew around Earth in a series of orbits before docking with the ISS at 7:00pm EDT.