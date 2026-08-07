NASA stabilizes link to help Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory
Technology
NASA just managed to stabilize its Link spacecraft, which was sent up to help the aging Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory stay in orbit.
Swift's been working since 2004 but is slowly sinking lower.
Right after launch, Link experienced problems with its attitude-control system, which caused communication problems and prevented Link from making progress toward Swift.
Engineers slow link spin, prep update
Engineers slowed Link's spin using its electric propulsion engine, bringing the spin down to about 1.47 degrees per second.
Now, they're prepping a software update so Link can begin maneuvering and aligning itself with Swift's orbit, and eventually lift it to a higher orbit, giving Swift more time in space.
The team is focused on making this rescue happen.