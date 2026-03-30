NASA targets April 1 Artemis 2 launch amid radiation concerns
NASA is targeting an April 1 launch for Artemis 2, sending four astronauts past the Moon for the first time since Apollo in 1972.
This time, the big challenge isn't just distance: it's keeping the crew safe from solar flares and cosmic rays outside Earth's protective shield.
To tackle this, NOAA and NASA, with DoD, industry and academic partners, have strengthened space weather forecasting and coordination so astronauts can travel more safely during their 10-day Orion capsule journey.
NASA, NOAA provide real-time space weather
NASA has teamed up with NOAA to get real-time space weather updates right at mission control, making sure any radiation threats are spotted early.
This partnership is a big step for future plans too: think building a lunar base and even sending humans to Mars, all with better protection from space hazards thanks to smarter forecasting.