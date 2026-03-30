NASA targets April 1 Artemis 2 launch amid radiation concerns Technology Mar 30, 2026

NASA is targeting an April 1 launch for Artemis 2, sending four astronauts past the Moon for the first time since Apollo in 1972.

This time, the big challenge isn't just distance: it's keeping the crew safe from solar flares and cosmic rays outside Earth's protective shield.

To tackle this, NOAA and NASA, with DoD, industry and academic partners, have strengthened space weather forecasting and coordination so astronauts can travel more safely during their 10-day Orion capsule journey.